SHREVEPORT, La. - While the NBA's focus is currently on the Summer League, Boston Celtics center-forward Robert Williams has his attention on the 318 for his local basketball camp.
"It's honestly surreal when I come in and just see all the kids, you know, see the turnout, the parents that bring their kids out. It was storming today. People still got outside," Williams said Monday. "It's something you never get used to. Just thankful to have these kids in here doing something positive is the biggest thing."
Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation Director, Patrick Wesley, said, "This is a prime example that you can be from the inner city, be from the rural community and still be successful in life.
"As you can see, Robert is just a plain guy having a good time back here. And this is what it's all about," he added.
Williams was joined by other former North Caddo stars like Kadavion Evans, who are more than happy to give back to the next generation.
"A lot of kids in the city don't have nothing that look up, so when somebody like Robert comes around and gives them something to aim for, like even if everybody don't make it to the NBA, it's still gives them hope. So something better than like the streets and doing all the crazy stuff that people are doing these days," Evans explained.
He added, "It's always good for people to come back and let you know it is possible. Like with hard work anything is possible. I just want these kids to know that they can do anything they want to do with their life."
Williams said of what he's learned since his time at North Caddo, "You got to go through it to get through it. You know, (if) you really want to be great at something, you really want to do something, whether that's basketball, whether that's your diet in life, whether that's you not wanting to binge watch a TV show, you got to stick with it. You got to go through it. Ain't no cutting corners, man. You ain't gonna get the full result."
More than 130 campers were in attendance at The Dock.