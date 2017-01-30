Rugby is a growing sport here in Shreveport and on Monday, some local athletes had the chance to learn from some of the best rugby players in the country, courtesy of Tiger Rugby. Tiger is the country's premiere rugby training company and they are traveling around the U.S. in an effort to grow their sport.
Monday's stop was Evangel, a school that already uses rugby style tackling with their football program. With National Signing Day just around the corner, the folks at Tiger has a message to all of the football players out there.
"Football is going to be king, forever. We feel, especially in the spring, there's a need for football players to get reps, keep fit, work on their agility, absolutely work on their agility and hands. We also feel that at the younger ages, kids should be playing multiple sports. There's a chance for them to do just that," said the Tiger Rugby director James White.
"We have great athletes here, but the percentage is not that great of kids that actually come through high school and go on to play college football. We had 100 percent of our senior class last year play in rugby and went and got college scholarships. That's how big a deal this is," added SHARC director Sam Brock.
Rugby is of course open to more than just football players, and Tiger is encouraging both boys and girls to give the sport a try.