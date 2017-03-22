Courtesy: NSU Athletics

A couple under-the-radar NFL Draft prospects from Northwestern State put up over-the-top numbers Wednesday at the Demons’ Pro Day in Turpin Stadium.

Receiver and return specialist Shakeir Ryan zipped to a 4.34 time in the 40-yard dash. Then he did it again, confirming what’s believed to be the fastest mark this century at NSU’s annual Pro Day.

Running back De’Mard Llorens wasn’t far behind, posting a 4.43 40. That was impressive but paled in comparison to two jumps that helped him leap onto the radar of NFL scouts: a 41-inch vertical by the 5-9, 213-pounder, and a 10-7 standing broad jump. Both marks also are thought to be tops at NSU this century, said veteran football operations director and NFL liason Dan Korn.

While Ryan (5-8, 162) and Llorens created the most buzz, the 12 Demons from the program’s Class of 2016 all rose to the occasion in front of a couple of hundred supporters, past and current teammates and coaches, and NFL representatives. Also on hand: New York Jets’ defensive tackle Deon Simon, whose agility displayed at NSU’s Pro Day in 2014 helped earn him a seventh-round NFL Draft selection.

Said Korn: “In my 14 seasons, the overall workout numbers of the combined group today were the best I’ve seen.”

Llorens, a Natchitoches Central product whose older brother Kendrick made it onto the New York Giants preseason roster as a cornerback in 2002, made the most of his final competitive appearance in Turpin Stadium. It’s been his homefield for eight years.

He posted the top performances in three of the seven speed, strength and agility tests, and was second to Ryan in two more. Along with the broad and vertical leaps, Llorens had the best 20-yard shuttle time (4.14) and trailed only Ryan (11.09) with an 11.8 in the 60-yard shuttle.

“It was pretty exciting to come out and show what I can do,” he said, “in front of teammates, coaches, family, friends. It was fun, more fun than watching it last year. This is stuff I’m good at, so I had no worries coming out here. I’ll take any way I can get to the league. Drafted, undrafted, all I need is a chance to make a team.”

Ryan’s dual 4.34s and his leading 60-yard shuttle time topped his worksheet, also including the No. 2 broad jump (10-2).

“It went well. This is what I’ve been training two months for, so I’m excited about what I did,” said Ryan, a Lafayette-Northside product. “(The NFL scouts) said I was ‘blazing’ and were very encouraging, and they liked how I caught the ball.”

His receptions came from passes uncorked to him, Llorens and receiver Tuff McClain by offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kyle Manley, who joked that it was his first Pro Day. He didn’t take part in the 2007 Georgia Tech workout following his senior season.

Current Demon quarterbacks J.D. Almond, Clay Holgorsen and Kenny Sears whipped out their cell phones and videoed Manley’s on-the-money throws, vainly hoping for bloopers that might be used in the annual preseason team talent show.

Safety Adam Jones (6-2, 204), who is also being marketed as a cornerback, was first in the three-cone drill with a 6.62 time. Nose tackle Garron Featherston pumped 225 pounds on the bench press 33 times to lead the Demon dozen.

“You look at it as a workout, but the scouts do change the way you feel a little bit,” said Jones. “You have to attack it the same way you do day-after-day, and get the results. I believe I did pretty well.”

“It made me pretty nervous. But that helped me do better, too, jacked up the adrenaline and helped me get through it,” said center Cameron Hussey, a metro Houston native like Jones. “I feel somewhat optimistic. I’m hoping to hear from some team. It’s not the end of the world if it doesn’t happen, but I’m glad I gave it a shot.”

While it’s not expected to hear any Demons’ names called in the seven rounds of the NFL Draft April 27-29, those participating Wednesday hope to get a free agent invite into an NFL camp, have an opportunity in the Canadian Football League or with an indoor team. To a man, they also saw the long-term picture.

“My thing was to come out here and give it all I’ve got, and leave the rest up to God,” said defensive end JeMarcus Marshall, a Monroe-Ouachita product. “I couldn’t really sleep last night, because I was ready and anxious. If I get a call, I’ll be ready, and if not, I won’t be discouraged. I’ll make sure I do something else productive with my life and make an impact somewhere.”