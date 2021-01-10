Drew Brees

Drew Brees. (Courtesy: NFL/Nickelodeon)

NEW ORLEANS - Drew Brees threw for 265 yards and two touchdowns while the Saints defense held Chicago to 239 total yards in the team's 21-9 victory in the Wild Card Round.

Alvin Kamara rushed for 99 yards with one score while Michael Thomas caught five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown.

Latavius Murray caught a touchdown pass from Brees in the third quarter to give New Orleans a 14-3 lead.

The Bears only had 11 first downs while the Saints finished with 27.

New Orleans hosts Tampa Bay in the Divisional Round January 17 at 5:40 p.m.

