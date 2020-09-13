The New Orleans Saints beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 34-23 in their season opener in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
The Saints defense came away with two interceptions against Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady including a 36-yard interception return for a touchdown by Janoris Jenkins in the third quarter to give the Saints a 24-7 lead.
Saints running back Alvin Kamara finished with 16 yards on the ground with one touchdown to go with 51 yards receiving and a score.
New Orleans QB Drew Brees finished 18 of 30 for 160 yards and two touchdowns.