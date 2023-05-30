METAIRIE, La. - The New Orleans Saints were back on the field for OTA's Tuesday, but the team made headlines over the weekend for bringing in former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden.
His connection to quarterback Derek Carr was the crux of the visit to the Saints practice facility.
"Jon's a guy that has a lot of experience with Derek and Derek's had his most success under Jon Gruden," Saints head coach Dennis Allen said after practice. "We felt like bringing him in, having a chance to sit down and visit with him as an offensive staff with the quarterbacks and just get some new thoughts and ideas of things we might be able to implement."
Gruden resigned from the Raiders in 2021 after racist, homophobic and misogynistic emails were uncovered by the Wall Street Journal.
Head coach Dennis Allen said he wasn't concerned about any potential backlash.
"You know, offensively for a long time that I've been here, we've been pretty effective offensively and so I don't see us putting in a whole new offense or doing something dramatic, but if there's a few ideas that we could take from that, we felt like that would be beneficial."