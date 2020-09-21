The New Orleans Saints jumped out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, but the Las Vegas Raiders came back to beat the black and gold 34-24 in the opening game at Allegiant Stadium.
With New Orleans leading 17-14 late in the second quarter, Drew Brees' interception led to a Raiders field goal to tie the game at 17 before the half.
Vegas controlled the second half led by tight end Darren Waller with 12 catches for 103 yards and one touchdown.
Brees finished the night with 312 yards and one touchdown to go along with his interception.
The Saints (1-1) had 10 penalties for 129 yards to the Raiders (2-0) three for 13 yards.
Las Vegas controlled the time of possession 36:18 to 23:42.