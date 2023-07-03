NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced Monday he's in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma after being diagnosed in March.
After a few tumultuous months, I’ve been blessed with the news that I am in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma! I’m so grateful to everyone who reached out to offer their love and support; our prayers were answered. From here I will continue to live my life as God intendedAMDG— Foster Moreau (@fhmoreau) July 3, 2023
He signed with the Saints in May, the day after his treatments were finished to combat the disease. Team physician Dr. John Amoss initially discovered the issue during a team physical on Moreau's free agency visit in March.
Moreau played college football at LSU and spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Raiders after being drafted in 2019.