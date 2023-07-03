Foster Moreau

Foster Moreau. (Courtesy: New Orleans Saints)

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints tight end Foster Moreau announced Monday he's in full remission from Hodgkin Lymphoma after being diagnosed in March.

He signed with the Saints in May, the day after his treatments were finished to combat the disease. Team physician Dr. John Amoss initially discovered the issue during a team physical on Moreau's free agency visit in March.

Moreau played college football at LSU and spent his first four seasons in the NFL with the Raiders after being drafted in 2019.

