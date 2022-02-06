Alvin Kamara

Saints RB Alvin Kamara.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested in Las Vegas Sunday on what police say is battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the investigation in ongoing and Kamara was arrested without incident.

Kamara played in the 2022 Pro Bowl Sunday for the NFC where he caught four passes for 23 yards.

