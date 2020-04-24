The New Orleans Saints did not have a second-round pick, but traded up twice to select two players in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
The Saints moved up in the third round to select Wisconsin LB Zack Baun with the 74th overall pick after trading their original third-round pick (88th overall) to the Cleveland Browns in addition to their 2021 third-round pick.
New Orleans then traded back in the the third round with the Minnesota Vikings to select Dayton TE Adam Trautman with the 105th overall selection.
The black and gold gave up their fourth through seventh-round picks in the 2020 draft to make that choice, which leaves them with no more picks this year.