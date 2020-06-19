NEW ORLEANS, La. - President Donald Trump says New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will regret apologizing for his national anthem protest comments.
Nearly two weeks after the quarterback tweeted a response to Trump's criticism surrounding personal opinions of national anthem protesting, the president commented on the matter.
In an interview with his son, Donald Trump Jr., on the Team Trump website, President Trump was asked, "What do you think of him (Brees) cowering to the mob and that whole controversy?"
"I was shocked because I consider him a great football player, I consider him a champion and a star and I didn’t understand what was going on, and he took it back and I’ve never seen anything like it and I think he hurt himself very badly," Trump said.
Brees has issued two public apologies since his interview with Yahoo! on June 3. In the interview, the Saints quarterback was asked about the controversial sign of protest returning in the upcoming football season in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.
"I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country," Brees said on Wednesday. "When I look at the flag of the United States, I envision my two grandfathers who fought for this country during World War II, one in the army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country," Brees said in the interview.
The comment sparked immediate backlash on social media from his teammates, fans, and even the President of the United States.
President Trump tweeted about Brees' apology, saying he should not have taken back his original stance on honoring the American Flag.