NEW ORLEANS, La. — Saints fullback Michael Burton who tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday night was retested and came back negative Sunday.
All of the other players who came in contact with Burton were tested and their results came back negative as well.
Through contact tracing, three players were identified for testing, but four other players were sitting near Burton on the plane on the way to Sunday's game, including Saints running back Alvin Kamara, a report from ProFootballTalk said.
The Saints game against the Detroit Lions will go on as scheduled.
The report believes that Burton's test was a false positive.