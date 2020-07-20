NEW ORLEANS, La. - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted on Sunday his concerns about this year's upcoming season.
Brees told the NFL to "Get it done" on Sunday in regards to the way he feels the NFL is handling COVID-19 and sports. Brees expressed that if the NFL doesn't start following the recommendations from medical experts there won't be a season for 2020.
We need Football! We need sports! We need hope! The NFL’s unwillingness to follow the recommendations of their own medical experts will prevent that. If the NFL doesn’t do their part to keep players healthy there is no football in 2020. It’s that simple. Get it done @NFL— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) July 19, 2020