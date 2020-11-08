HOUSTON - Shreveport native Sam Burns started with the lead, but ended his final round at the Vivint Houston Open tied for seventh at 7-under par.
The former Calvary and LSU golfer started his day at -9 overall and was paired with eventually winner Carlos Ortiz who won the tournament at -13.
Burns started his round with a bogey, but was able to rebound with a birdie on the par-five 3rd hole. A double-bogey on the next hole put him back in a deficit for the day and did not card another birdie until the 16th hole to move him to eight-under.
A bogey on the par-four 17th left him tied for seventh place with three other golfers, which included Jason Day.
This is Burns' second top-ten finish of the 2020-21 portion of the PGA Tour schedule when he also finished T-7 at the Safeway Open.