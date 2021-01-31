SAN DIEGO - After starting his day two shots off the lead and in the final group, Shreveport native Sam Burns shot +3 in his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines to finish in a tie for 18th place.
The south course was good to Burns over his first three days in California, but a double-bogey on the first hole of his final round derailed the rest of his day.
The former Calvary and LSU golfer was able to get back to even with birdies on the second and fourth holes, but with four bogeys and one birdie over his next 14 holes that left him out of the top ten.
Patrick Reed won the tournament by five strokes at -14.