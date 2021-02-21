PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. -- Sam Burns woke up Sunday in the driver's seat for his first win on the PGA Tour, but the Shreveport native had to play some extra golf before his final round started.
Burns completed the final five holes of his third round after play was suspended Saturday due to darkness at the Genesis Invitational.
He started at -9 for his final 18 holes in first place, but he finished at -11 in third place after being as low as -13.
It's the former Calvary and LSU golfer's best finish on the PGA Tour in his career.
Tony Finau and Max Homa went to a playoff at -12 after four rounds.
Homa won after two playoff holes.