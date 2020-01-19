Sam Burns finishes tied for sixth at The American Express Daniel Brown Daniel Brown Sports MMJ Author facebook Author twitter Author email Jan 19, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sam Burns. (Courtesy: Golf Channel) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LA QUINTA, Calif. - Shreveport native Sam Burns finished in sixth place of The American Express tournament with a final round 63 (-9).The former LSU golfer finished the event at 19-under with a total score of 269. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sam Burns The American Express Sport Shreveport La Quinta Tournament Golfer Event Daniel Brown Sports MMJ Author facebook Author twitter Author email Follow Daniel Brown Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +3 Diabetics risk missing signs of vision loss +5 Oldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacy +4 US 79 improvements at halfway point; busy intersection gets a major investment +3 Caddo faring better after reforms to Industry Tax Exemption Program +2 Viral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurant One year later: Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins reflects on his first year Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacyMom still searching for daughter missing in Shreveport one year laterSabine Parish pastor accused of child crueltyBossier City oil and gas owner, company indicted for harboring aliensBossier City police ID victim in deadly shooting on I-220City of Shreveport appeals ruling in water billing lawsuitsInside ATM ripped off from local truck stopWebster Parish nonprofit owner sentenced to prison for $1 M theftLSU probing Beckham's apparent on-field payments to playersWarrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat case Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll What type of New Year’s Resolution will you be making? You voted: Save money Live a healthier lifestyle Improve work performance Improve relationships Other I don't make resolutions Vote View Results Back