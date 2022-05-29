FORT WORTH, Texas - Sam Burns beat Masters champion Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the Charles Schwab Challenge for this third PGA Tour victory this season.
The Shreveport native and former LSU Tiger was seven shots back of the leader at the start of the day and finished his final round with a five-under 65 to end his 72 holes at nine-under par.
Burns birdied the first playoff hole by sinking a 38-foot putt on the par four 18th, while Scheffler finished with a par.
Burns is now in second place behind Scheffler in the FedEx Cup standings.