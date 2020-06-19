SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission helps coordinate several events, but they've made some tough choices over the past few months.
The Red River Balloon Rally was limited this year and looking at the schedule for next month, a youth tennis event and the annual Sickle Cell Softball Tournament are cancelled.
Executive Director Kelly Wells says while some events could continue the facts on the ground change the course of action for others.
"I think it's been difficult just because some of these sports are very engaging and athletes are very close to each other. Also generally it's not just the decision of one individual. It's really looking at if it's a team sport, seems like everybody has varying opinions on the virus and the impact.
"Right off the gate there were some sporting events that wanted to go ahead and move forward and take place, but once it got down to the team and really even some of the individual parents, they wanted to hold off having an event until a little bit later on."
The next scheduled event listed is the BMX LA State Qualifier - Terry Cox Memorial Race, July 31 - August 1.