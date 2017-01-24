Senior Bowl week always begins with a very unique experience here at the National Football Scouting Weigh In. Some of the best players in college football strip down to their underpants and walk across the stage in front of hundreds of NFL scouts.
"It was pretty strange. I've never done anything like that, strip down to my underwear and walk in front of hundreds of people. Yeah, it was pretty strange," said Arkansas punter Toby Baker.
"It's a business now. If I have to walk out there in tights and weigh in, I will. I weighed in at 231, that's a good sign," added LSU linebacker Duke Riley.
"We did the same thing at the NFLPA game. I think there was about 200-300 people in the room. This had a few more people, but it was amazing to weigh in and get my height and kind of smile at the scouts to let them know I'm not an uptight guy," explained Grambling receiver Chad Williams.
"It's definitely something you don't do too often, but it's part of the experience here. It's how the NFL works. It's fun to be able to be here, experience all of it, and be around all of these great athletes," described LA Tech receiver Trent Taylor.
"I look good no matter what. You can strip me down in front of whoever, I'll feel comfortable," mused USC lineman Zach Banner.
Louisiana Tech's Trent Taylor came in at 5'7, but did admit to me he was trying to stretch out a little bit to give himself a little extra height, joking of course. Taylor said he's going to let his play on the field speak for itself and he'll have a chance to do that as next we head to practice.