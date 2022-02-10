It was a fun night of baseball Thursday at Captain Shreve as campers ages four through 14 enjoyed instruction at a free baseball clinic from Gators players and coaches.
"It's awesome. Great to give back," head coach Todd Sharp says. "All these kids, Shreveport kids just having them out here learning the fundamentals of baseball. I mean, there's athletes all over this town. If we can get them started at an early age enjoying the game of baseball, then that's really what we're trying to do."
The event was sponsored by Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation, and they were joined by former major league pitcher Darren Oliver and Shreveport native and Frisco Roughriders front office executive, Breon Dennis.
"I think our goal is to basically make this an annual thing back in the Shreveport-Bossier area, not just kind of a one off," Dennis explains. "So if we can just get consistent with some things that we can do here in the sports industry, why would we not come back home?"
Oliver adds, "I remember when I was doing something like this in high school. Just a little kid you know, dreaming, maybe one day becoming a big leaguer. So it's a lot of fun to see these kids come out here and have a good time."