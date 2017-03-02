Louisiana is known as the Sportsman's Paradise and a big reason why is what you can do with a bow and arrow. Hundreds of kids around the state won't be in the woods though this weekend, but they'll be packing the Shreveport Convention Center.
The Archery in Louisiana Schools state tournament is Saturday and at a press conference Thursday afternoon, local archers had some fun competing with adults in a friendly match of target shooting. The stakes get a lot higher this weekend and those involved say it's a great sport for students to develop skills for the future.
"I think it's very beneficial to the students because they are able to express themselves, it helps them with their focus and with perseverance. I mean our students at our school we went from totally missing the target to now we have children that are grouping in the bullseye," said University Elementary head coach Stacy Daniels.
"When you do archery you might be like really shy and you get really nervous and your face gets red and all that but, you've just got to remember to breathe because it's just your family that's watching you," added Benton archer Tyler Pope.
The first arrows starting flying Saturday at 8:00 a.m. from the Shreveport Convention Center.