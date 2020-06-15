SHREVEPORT, La. - When Southern athletics director Roman Banks mentioned Independence Stadium as a possible host site for the 2020 Bayou Classic it caused a bit of a stir.
Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Executive Director Kelly Wells says that didn't come out of thin air.
"Very preliminary discussions and again it was great hearing him mention Shreveport," Wells explains to KTBS. "I know he's from this area, as is some of the administration, so no doubt the stadium would be a phenomenal fit for them and our community and our venues, while not as large as New Orleans, would be very accommodating and would allow us probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to bring that historic event up to our area."
New Orleans Convention Company, Inc. helps organize the event and they released a statement that said no official decisions have been reached about the game for this year and next year. With the Crescent City potentially unable to host, Wells says Shreveport-Bossier remains a possibility for Grambling and Southern.
"We are putting in a meeting here in the near future to visit with them both (Southern). We know that the stadium is available if they pursue that route. We're reaching out right now to see what all venues we have available, but there's been absolutely no discussion other than that."
It remains to be seen what specific events would be allowed with COVID-19 concerns, but Wells hopes the city remains in the conversation.
"I'm just glad that they're looking at Shreveport as a destination that could handle the Bayou Classic. We've got phenomenal alumni from both Grambling and Southern and we just feel like we could kill it and do very well with the event.
"Again, I think it's a no-brainer for them to at least look at our area and then make a decision based on what they feel is best for that event."
Since 1974, New Orleans has hosted the Bayou Classic except in 2005 when it relocated to Houston because of Hurricane Katrina.