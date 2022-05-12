SHREVEPORT, La. - There wasn't much suspense, but the LSUS Pilots did find out who they'll be hosting in the first round of the NAIA Baseball National Championship.
The Pilots hold the number four ranking in the country and will be joined by four other teams in Shreveport.
1. LSU Shreveport (La.)
2. Science & Arts (Okla.)
3. Lyon (Ark.)
4. Loyola (La.)
5. Fisher (Mass.)
The one-seed Pilots will face the winner of the four and five seed matchup May 16 and head coach Brad Neffendorf believes his team will be tested.
"I like the looks of it just from the standpoint that I think it's competitive and I think that's what we want," Neffendorf explains. "Because obviously at the end we're going to be competing for getting back there [to the NAIA World Series] and playing for a national title, if we're lucky enough to make it that far, which I think we got a team to, we got to go through some good ones."
For more information about the tournament visit the NAIA website.