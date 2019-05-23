SHREVEPORT, La. - Chelsea and Josh Adcock are marathon runners.
"We were between three and four miles in and a snow squall comes through and it starts sleeting with 50 mile an hour winds," Josh described.
That might seem like strange conditions, but when the race is in Antarctica, that's part of the deal.
He added, "I knew it was going to be cold. I was thinking snow, but sleet at 50 miles an hour is pretty painful."
Chelsea punctuated with a laugh, "It hurts."
The couple was introduced through Chelsea's aunt and uncle in 2016 and the destination to the coldest place on the Earth was a part of the spark to their eventual marriage.
Josh recalled that Chelsea's uncle began with, "'She's a runner' and I'm kind of 'okay, yeah, that's great. Lots of people run.' And kind of the more I was dismissive and he (Chelsea's uncle) came back and he said, 'well she is running a marathon in Antarctica,' and that's kind of what peaked my interest."
Chelsea said, "Three years later everything comes full circle, our relationship, we got married January of this year. So this was kind of like our delayed honeymoon, but I use honeymoon very loosely."
Their trip south began in mid-March and after two days through the air and another two via water, the Adcocks arrived at their destination and the prep before race day was a little concerning.
"They advised, anyone had a Clif bar, some type of nutritional bar to cut it into small pieces before the race starts because otherwise you might break a tooth biting into a frozen nutrition bar," Josh explained. "So, that was kind of a gut-check of what have we signed ourselves up for?"
The 26.2 mile course on King George Island was configured into six laps with various landscape challenges.
"We're running essentially over two summits," Chelsea described. "We summit two mountains and we get over the second one and and it was gorgeous. This view was gorgeous. It's this huge domed glacier kind of looks like the moon, but the wind coming off that ice was unbelievable.
"I mean it literally took your breath away and I think we were fortunate, but after the race there was an issue on our boat with a lot of people having, they called in the 'arctic cough.' Just people not being used to inhaling that cold of air."
Health professionals were on the course to keep an eye on runners as they made their way through the race, but the Adcocks also had each other.
Chelsea said, "My hands have never been so cold. Third lap I was like, 'okay, I could be done,' and Josh was feeling strong. He was like, 'nope we're going to do this. We're never coming back. We're never coming to Antarctica again. It is do or die. We need to complete this marathon now.' And so Josh pulled me through to the end."
Josh added, "Come lap five I've managed to run out of water and then she's sharing water with me which I'll be eternally grateful for, but we helped each other through it."
Through the mud and extreme environment the duo finished the race in six hours and fifteen minutes and built a bond with their fellow runners.
Chelsea said, "That camaraderie of being able to come back to the boat and everyone's hooping and hollering and celebrating and so that's a really good feeling. We had I guess five more days to be able to really process what we had just done and accomplished and we just kind of laughed because like, wow, we really did this."
When asked if they would go back Josh responded with a wry smile, "No."
Chelsea finished with, "We're good. We checked that box."