SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mavericks are champions once again.
Capturing their first TBL title, Paul Parks says the motivation came after a disappointing end a season ago under head coach Steve Tucker.
"Over the summer that was my whole goal coming in for this season," Parks explains. "I knew some guys that was hungry. Me and (Coach) Tuck put this thing together over the summer time so I'm like next year we're going to win it all."
One of those hungry players is PJ Meyers, who took home the TBL playoff MVP award after hitting a huge shot to send the title game to overtime.
"In the huddle I told the coaches give me the ball. If it wasn't going to Paul Parks then I knew it was coming to me so honestly, mentally, I knew I just had to knock down the shot. I was ready for it," Meyers says.
Ty Jordan also contributed in a huge way coming up with a rebound after a game saving block by Parks and says it took a bit for the championship to sink in.
"After we won and we celebrated I had to sit in one of the seats just to kind of take it all in as my first professional championship and it feels amazing, just all the work kind of just building up to that," Jordan adds.
It’s the fifth title in Mavs history, all coming under Tucker and players say the goal is to bring another back to the Shreveport-Bossier area.
Meyers: "The city of Shreveport, Bossier City man they really made our journey that much better. The love that they show us, the support that they give us, it's just amazing man."
Parks: "So we know we're at the top. They're trying to come get us. They're trying to knock us off our pedestal. So we got to come back ten times harder putting in the same work because it's not going to be given to us because everybody is trying to take it. So we're going to work, do what we know best and come back and try to get that sixth."
This is the third championship for the franchise in the Shreveport-Bossier area. The previous two were in 2014 and 2015 in the ABA.