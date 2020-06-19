NORMAN, Okla. - Shreveport native and current Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Chanse Sylvie spoke with Norman Mayor Breea Clark Friday about police reform efforts in the area and the nation.
Great speaking with @ChanseSylvie today about ideas for reforming policing in our city, state & nation. I'm pleased to announce that I am forming a task force to identify the best ways to use our new community outreach funds, & I have invited Mr. Sylvie to participate! #localgov pic.twitter.com/yXt8Dxdzos— Mayor Breea Clark (@clarkfornorman) June 19, 2020
The former Calvary star and current redshirt senior posted a document on his Twitter page in May advocating for police reform.
When the protest ends what will remain ? Steps for reforming policing in America ! pic.twitter.com/FOI6Q8oO2j— Chanse Sylvie (@ChanseSylvie) June 1, 2020