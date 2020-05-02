SHREVEPORT, La. - With stay at home orders in effect in Louisiana, University Terrace resident Jeff Byrd was looking for something fun to stay active.
"It really just kind of started out of boredom and I saw a friend of mine - all the golf courses were closed - so a friend of mine was on Facebook one day and they were playing in their yard," Byrd explains. "My neighbor and I were like 'hey, we can do that' and then it just kind of grew to what you see. We just kind of took the idea and expanded on it."
One of those neighbors is Shreveport Mudbugs owner Tommy Scott.
"My yard's part of the course and we just started playing around one day and he put a lot of thought and effort into it, I just come out and play. I'm not even a big golfer, but I've had a lot of fun doing it and it's actually kind of made me want to go play," Scott says.
A nine-hole course turned into 18 with the addition of the Shreveport Times' Roy Lang III, who's charity Step Up for Northwest Louisiana Sports, is helping with donations.
"My idea is two-fold: raising money to help someone who's been severely affected financially by the pandemic. Could be a guy at a sports shop making t-shirts that might have to go out of business if someone doesn't help them, could be a soccer club, could be anybody sports related, but also with this coronavirus in Louisiana we've noticed that the death rate of people who get it is higher," Lang says.
"Everybody paid at least a five-dollar donation today to play. So, it's so much fun. Everybody's been cooped up, but (this is) a chance to get out here and stay six feet away as you can see, but have a lot of fun and for a good cause."
While the focus is on fun and charitable contributions, the competition is pretty fierce.
"The trophy is unique," Lang adds. "I mean that is unlike any first place trophy you've ever seen and I'm looking to take it. We've got Meredith Duncan out here today, former professional golfer, LPGA Tour, I'm just a caddie, but I'm taking her down."
Duncan, who's the golf coach at C.E. Byrd High School joked, "I've been hitting out of yard grass my whole life so this is something I've been preparing for for a long, long time."
Even though public courses are now open, Byrd plans to continue the neighborhood tradition.
"Oh, it's great. Sports are my passion so it's good to be able to do both: help out and get to play at the same time."
For more information about how to donate follow this link.