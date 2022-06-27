SHREVEPORT, La. - Swimming is an essential part of summer. For Southside Swim Club trainer Tara Hardin, it’s more than just a way to beat the heat.
"I love it. It's just my passion. I love being out here," Hardin explains. "I love the smiles. I love people accomplishing things, meeting goals and doing really, really well."
Southside will be one of twelve teams competing in a city-wide meet with other clubs in the area and swimmers Chole Dupuy and Levi Samuel says it’s one of their favorite parts of the program.
"They're really fun to do because you get to like race and there's a bunch of snacks," Samuel says.
Dupuy adds, "I'm a really competitive person. Like meets get me really nervous just because I'm scared I'm not going to win or something like that, but everyone calms me down. It gets really fun, it's just in the very beginning it's very nerve-racking."
Owner Butch Jordan has been a part of Southside since his father ran it and says the meet is a great way to cap off the summer program.
"It'll be 700 plus swimmers out here, momma and daddies, aunts and uncles and cousins, so it'll be like a mini-Woodstock out here come Wednesday."
Outside of the competition, Jordan adds knowing how to handle yourself in the water is a valuable skill.
"Even if they only every do summer league, that's great too because swimming's really important for kids in the South especially because Louisiana is number one in the nation for 14 and unders drowning so we want as many kids to learn to swim well as possible."
Whether it’s a year-round swimmer or just someone starting out, Hardin is glad to be a part of their journey.
"There's just no way to describe how nice it is to see kids when they learn and accomplish things and they're swimming and having a good time with their friends and making new friends. That's what summer league is all about.
"Making new friends, learning how to swim and deciding if you have that passion and where you want to go with it."
The meet is set to take place at Southside Swim Club Wednesday and Thursday.