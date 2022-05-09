SHREVEPORT, La. - The Captain Shreve Gators have plenty to be proud of as a couple of their specialists are going on to play college ball.
Place kicker Thomas Murray signed his national letter of intent to play at Temple University in Philadelphia, while teammate Mason Ingram is heading south to punt for Louisiana Christian in Pineville.
The duo were surrounded by friends, family and Gator teammates for the celebration as they take the next steps in their football careers.
They both say it's a great honor and are excited for what awaits at their respective schools.
Thomas Murray - Temple signee
"Probably the city itself. I'm from the middle of Dallas originally so I'm used to the big city. Being in some trees sometimes makes me a little uncomfortable so I'm glad to be back in the city."
Mason Ingram - Louisiana Christian signee
"[I] didn't realize after my four years that I wanted to continue playing and it's just a really good opportunity for me. I want to set the bar high for myself and boot the crap out of it."