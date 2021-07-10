SHREVEPORT, La. -- The 43rd annual edition of the Sickle Cell Softball Tournament is taking place this weekend at Cargill Park bringing in teams from around the ArkLaTex to compete for first place, but more importantly raise money for a great cause.
The Northwest Louisiana Sickle Cell Disease Association of America is the driving force behind this event and President of the Board of Directors, Willie McPhearson, spoke about what it was like to see the turnout and return of this tournament.
"With budget cuts and things of that nature that have taken place over the years, this event goes a long way toward helping us to keeping our program going. We are so appreciative of the volunteers and the teams who've returned and support us in our effort," McPhearson said.
"Just looking at the whole atmosphere, plus the weather is just wonderful, we are truly blessed by God for this event and I just cannot wait to see what the end result is going to bring."
The tournament concludes Sunday.