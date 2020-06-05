RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech began the process of screening their football players this week before voluntary workouts are set to begin Monday June 8.
They've reported no issues and plan on expanding to other sports later this month and head coach Skip Holtz believes by the time September rolls around the Bulldogs will be on the gridiron.
"What we do during this three month period is going to show up. We're going to play. I know the question we have, 'will we be watching you in person in Vegas or will we be there for that weekend?' I mean three months ago, was March 1, we didn't even know about COVID-19. Many of us just got home from Mardi Gras on March 1," Holtz said in a video posted to the LA Tech football Twitter account.
He added, "So, where are we going to be three months from now? I have no idea, but I feel confident that we will play. I feel very confident that we will play this season. I honestly believe we'll be in front of fans."
Louisiana Tech is set to open the season at UNLV September 5.