RUSTON, La. - Louisiana Tech usually has a few players hear their names called in the NFL Draft, but the Bulldogs really had a special moment in the fourth round of the 2020 edition.
First, it was Minden product L'Jarius Sneed going no. 138 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs and right after that it was teammate Amik Robertson no. 139 to the Las Vegas Raiders, April 25.
"It was really cool to have them go back-to-back," head coach Skip Holtz said.
Quarterback J'Mar Smith (Patriots), defensive tackle Courtney Wallace (Patriots) and fullback Bobby Holly (Chargers) signed free agent deals later that day, but it was a proud moment for head coach Skip Holtz to see his players get drafted.
"We were all sitting here waiting. We were hoping day two they're going to get drafted and then it comes to day three and you get to 130 and 131 and you're looking at Mel Kiper's best available and Amik is on there and you're kind of anticipating when that draft pick is going to happen and L'Jarius (Sneed) comes up.
"Well, the tweeting starts and you're tweeting out, you're sending it on the group text and while you're still trying to do all that and get graphics made for L'Jarius going to the Chiefs, the next pick's Amik Robertson. It was like nothing for two days and then it was about 30 minutes of I don't want to say chaos, but you know what I mean?" Holtz explained.
"Like, we've got to get that graphic, we've got to get that done, we've got to get that tweeted out. I'm trying to call those guys to tell them how excited I am. It was really neat and I just couldn't be more excited for those two getting drafted, but for the other three that got free agent opportunities."