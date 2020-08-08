RUSTON, La. - Skip Holtz was in a great mood Friday as Louisiana Tech is back on the field for fall camp after a long layoff due to COVID-19.
Outside of navigating a pandemic, one of the biggest questions coming into this season is who will take over at quarterback?
The Bulldogs currently have five listed on the roster, but three are in contention for the starting role judging comments from Holtz.
One of the new additions is former Abeline Christian quarterback Luke Anthony, who is a graduate transfer, and Friday was the first time Holtz was able to see the QB throw in person.
"To watch him go out there and throw it, he's got a strong arm. He's got a very strong arm. He throws a tight ball, he throws a very accurate ball. You can see why he's had the success that he's had and all the yards that he's thrown for and the success he's had in college football.
"I thought really for his first day, I thought he was very comfortable out there. I thought all the quarterbacks did some really good things."
Anthony threw for 2,525 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2019 with the Wildcats.