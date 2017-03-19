The Louisiana Tech Bulldog Football team is going through spring drills, where we have a very common theme developing.
Once again, the Dawgs are tasked with replacing a ton of production, including the nation's best wide receiving duo and quarterback. With so many new starters in the mix, head coach Skip Holtz says his team has a long way to go, "Love the energy, love the way they are working at it. They want to be good, but we just have a lot of work we have to put in. This is a football team with 13 new starters. We're not going to be where we want to be in another three practices. We're gong to need all 15 days of spring, we're going to need all summer, we're going to need all fall camp to try to get ready for that opening game of the season."
Luckily for the Bulldogs, they still have some time to prepare. They'll kick off the season on September 2nd against Northwestern State.