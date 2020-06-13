BATON ROUGE, La. - Grambling hasn't returned for voluntary workouts yet, but the G-Men are in the news because there's talk that the 2020 Bayou Classic will not be played in New Orleans.
Southern's athletics director Roman Banks said "the Bayou Classic will not be in New Orleans this year and possibly looking at two years" in a Southern University System board meeting Friday when discussing the nation's premier HBCU football game.
New Orleans Convention Company, Inc. helps coordinate the event and Nola.com columnist Will Sutton writes that he talked to president and CEO Dottie Belletto and indicated "any statements about where the Bayou Classic might be played are premature" in his column.
Banks said there will be a Bayou Classic in 2020 and mentioned three potential venues include "the campus of Southern University, it's Shreveport, Louisiana at Independence Stadium and possibly LSU that can maximize the number of people with social distancing in place."
KTBS reached out to GSU, but athletics director Rusty Ponton was unavailable for comment.
UPDATE: The official Bayou Classic Twitter account posted this statement about the game for 2020 and 2021.
Hey Bayou Classic Family! No official decisions have been reached as it relates to any details regarding Bayou Classic 2020, 2021. We appreciate your patience & hope to have more info in the coming weeks. @NOLAnews https://t.co/I1Uo2rACOg— 47th Annual Bayou Classic (@BayouClassic74) June 13, 2020