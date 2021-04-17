The Southern Jaguars leave Shreveport with their most lopsided Bayou Classic win ever, downing Grambling 49-7 in Independence Stadium.
This is the third-straight Bayou Classic win for the Jaguars who now lead the all-time series 24-23. Despite leaving the game for a few series with an injury, Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton was named the game's MVP for the third season in a row. Skelton had nearly 200 total yards.
For Grambling, the loss gives the Tigers their first winless season in 92 years at 0-4. Head coach Broderick Fobbs said after the game he was relieved this season is over and is looking forward to the Fall.