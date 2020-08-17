SWAC

BATON ROUGE, La. - SWAC has announced the full slate of football games for its delayed season beginning in the spring.

The conference will begin the season Feb. 27, 2021. Southern University will open the season at Alabama State.

Southern's schedule:

Feb. 27 at Alabama State

Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF

Mar. 13 Bye Week

Mar. 20 at Texas Southern

Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE

Apr. 3 Open Date

Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M

Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State

Apr. 24 Open Date

May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship

