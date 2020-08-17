BATON ROUGE, La. - SWAC has announced the full slate of football games for its delayed season beginning in the spring.
The conference will begin the season Feb. 27, 2021. Southern University will open the season at Alabama State.
Southern's schedule:
Feb. 27 at Alabama State
Mar. 6 ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF
Mar. 13 Bye Week
Mar. 20 at Texas Southern
Mar. 27 ALCORN STATE
Apr. 3 Open Date
Apr. 10 at Prairie View A&M
Apr. 17 vs. Grambling State
Apr. 24 Open Date
May 1 Cricket Wireless SWAC Football Championship