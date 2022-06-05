HATTIESBURG, Miss. - There was no late inning magic for LSU against Southern Miss Sunday evening as the Golden Eagles beat the Tigers, 8-4.
LSU led early with a two-run home run by Cade Doughty in the top of the first.
Southern Miss fought back to take the lead in the sixth inning on a wild pitch by Eric Reyzelman to make it 5-4.
Justin Storm was great out of the bullpen for Southern Miss pitching five innings while striking out seven and giving up no earned runs.
The Hattiesburg Regional finale is Monday at 3:00 p.m. on ESPN+