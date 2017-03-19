Courtesy: LA Tech Athletics
Louisiana Tech (15-5) could never recover from a rough start as Southern Miss (16-4) took the series finale in Ruston on Sunday afternoon with an 8-5 victory at J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park.
Jordan Washam continued to swing a hot bat for the Bulldogs, picking up three more hits. Washam was joined in that category by Sean Ullrich who also picked up three hits.
Seven different Bulldogs picked up a hit in the loss on Saturday. Brent Diaz was the only other Louisiana Tech player to pick up multiple hits as he collected two.
Southern Miss struck for one in the first and three in the third. The Golden Eagles busted things open with a four-run fourth inning and held a 7-0 lead after four innings.
Louisiana Tech had a chance in the fifth with a five-run inning, but Nick Sandlin came in and shut the door on the Bulldogs threat.
Sandlin, who earned the win, would never allow the Bulldogs a chance going four innings and not giving up a run. Stevie Powers tossed an inning to earn his first save of the year, not allowing a runner to reach base.
Louisiana Tech left 10 runners on base in the loss.
Nate Harris gave Louisiana Tech a chance. Southern Miss had scored in three of the first four innings and Harris came in and stopped the bleeding. Harris went four innings, gave up a lone unearned run and just three hits, while also striking out five.
Graham Ahlrich pitched a final scoreless frame in the top of the ninth.
Louisiana Tech will now gear up for a four-game road swing that kicks off on Tuesday night in Nacogdoches, Texas as the Diamond ‘Dogs will take on Stephen F. Austin, with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN 97.7.