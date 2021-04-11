Stacey Ballew

Stacey Ballew. (Courtesy: C.E. Byrd Athletics)

SHREVEPORT, La. -- C.E. Byrd football is under new leadership, but it's a familiar face taking over for the Yellow Jackets.

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Stacey Ballew has been on the Byrd coaching staff since 2002 serving under former head coach Mike Suggs.

The Jackets are coming off of a LHSAA Div. I state championship appearance where they finished runner-up to Catholic-B.R.

2
2
0
1
1

Tags



Load comments