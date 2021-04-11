SHREVEPORT, La. -- C.E. Byrd football is under new leadership, but it's a familiar face taking over for the Yellow Jackets.
Confirmed! CONGRATULATIONS HEAD COACH STACEY BALLEW!! 🤟🏻🐝 #WeBallieve #StingEm #GoJackets pic.twitter.com/6QSny3u7ep— C.E. Byrd Football (@cebyrd_football) April 11, 2021
Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Stacey Ballew has been on the Byrd coaching staff since 2002 serving under former head coach Mike Suggs.
The Jackets are coming off of a LHSAA Div. I state championship appearance where they finished runner-up to Catholic-B.R.