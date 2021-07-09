SHREVEPORT, La. -- Stacy Ballew has been on staff at Byrd since the early 2000s and he says the transition from defensive coordinator to head coach has been a good one.
"Every day is a new challenge, but I've been here a long time and love the school. There's been a whole lot of support that I'm thankful for from the community, the school, and the parents and everyone."
With summer conditioning ongoing, Ballew says his approach isn’t that different from when Mike Suggs was roaming the sidelines.
"We haven't changed a whole lot, we've changed a couple of little things, but the kids are bought in. Our kids work hard and our kids know what we expect and they're doing a good job."
Ballew adds that Byrd’s state championship appearance a season ago shows them "what the goal is and where you (the team) can get" and says the backing from the Yellow Jackets community has been invaluable.
"This school really is a big, big family and it doesn't matter when you went to school here or when you worked here, everybody who's associated with this school, it is really a community and there's been a tremendous amount of support that I'm very thankful for."
Byrd finished runner-up in the 2020 LHSAA Div. Championship to Catholic-B.R.
The Bears' title was later forfeited to the LHSAA because of undisclosed violations.