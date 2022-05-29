LA Tech Steele Nettervile

Steele Netterville is chased by teammates after his walk-off hit. (Courtesy: CBS Sports Network)

HATTIESBURG, Miss. - Louisiana Tech senior outfielder Steele Netterville came up clutch to give the Bulldogs a 9-8 victory against UTSA in the Conference USA Championship.

With the game tied at eight in the bottom of the ninth and two on with two outs, Netterville hit a single down the right-field line to give LA Tech their second straight walk-off win.

Netterville, a Shreveport native and C.E. Byrd alum, was two for five with three RBI. Earlier in the game, he tied it at five with a two RBI double.

Louisiana Tech earned an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with the victory.

It's the program's first C-USA Baseball Championship.

