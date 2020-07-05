NAPOLEONVILLE, La. - Steve Ensminger Jr. is the son of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and for a time he was a high school football coach before joining the private sector.
After the death of his wife Carley McCord - who was a sports reporter for multiple outlets in Louisiana - Ensminger took some time off and over several months, he decided to get back into football by accepting the position of quarterbacks coach at Assumption High School with the inspiration of his late wife.
"She always did what she loved and so that's what got me back into it. She pushed me to get back into coaching and I finally decided to do it, and it's the best decision I've made."
Ensminger added, "I probably should have done it a little sooner, but I'm just glad to be back in this. It's a passion of mine."
McCord and four others died in a plane crash the morning of LSU's College Football Playoff semifinal game against Oklahoma in December of 2019.