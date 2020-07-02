EL DORADO, Ark. - To borrow a phrase, football just means more and El Dorado head coach Steven Jones agrees.
"It's the most important thing in South Arkansas. There's no doubt. El Dorado football means the world for our community and it's a place where the whole town comes together on a Friday night at Memorial Stadium," Jones describes.
"It's an awesome place to be... and all the extra things that's off the field that go with the football program, school morale, things like that. It's really important for us to get back to playing football and really all athletics."
Arkansas schools were able to begin limited summer activities June 1 and the Wildcats took advantage of the opportunity with their open-air facility.
"We were outside mostly, where I'm at right now in our indoor (open-air facility), we were able to do a little bit of football stuff, but mostly body weight type workouts and just trying to get our bodies back in shape."
After a spring of virtual instruction, Jones says his players saw the benefit on multiple fronts.
"The great thing about it was that we're all here together. Although we're kind of working on our own, we're all here together and all the team was able to reunite, see one another and that means a lot to us to get back to a little bit of normal."
As cases continue to rise in the state and his players off this week for the Fourth of July, Jones says they'll stay on their current course until told otherwise.
"We're just one day at a time to be honest. I mean we have no idea what's coming up and things change everyday so we just continue to do what they allow us to do and stay within those guidelines and just hope and hold on to a good feeling that we're going to get back to normal and we're going to get to play some football."
El Dorado is set for a benefit game against North Little Rock, August 28. Their season opener is against Camden Fairview, September 4 according to MaxPreps.