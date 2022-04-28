The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft had some surprises including an early selection for a former LSU Tiger.
For the fourth year in a row, LSU had a top 5 draft pick as the Houston Texans selected cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. third overall.
Stingley is tied for the highest defensive player picked in LSU history and is the tenth of 11 defensive starters from the 2019 championship team to be drafted.
The New Orleans Saints made another big trade moving up to 11 to get the wide receiver they had their eyes on in Ohio State's Chris Olave.
Olave will join Michael Thomas as former Buckeyes in the receiver room. He clearly held some value for the Saints as they gave up their third and fourth round picks in this year's draft to make the selection
Then at pick 19, the Saints addressed another big need on the offensive line.
The black and gold selected Northern Illinois offensive tackle Trevor Penning hoping to fill the void left by Terron Armstead's departure.
Penning made a good name for himself at the Senior Bowl this offseason and now will protect Jameis Winston in the pros.
The Cowboys at pick 24 go with offensive line help for Dak Prescott drafting Tyler Smith out of Tulsa. Smith is graded as the fifth best prospect at that position on ESPN.
Arkansas had a name flash on the board in the first round as the Tennessee Titans pulled off the biggest trade sending AJ Brown to the Eagles in exchange for the 18th overall pick, which became Razorback wideout Treylon Burks.