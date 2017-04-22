Courtesy: LSU Athletics
With four minutes left in the first half, the 2017 National L Club Spring Game was moved indoors due to lightning near in Tiger Stadium with the Purple leading White, 7-3.
Prior to the lightning, placekicker Connor Culp made a 21-yard field goal to cap a 7-minute, 17-second opening drive for the White team. The 14-play drive spanned 66 yards, including a 35-yard pass from quarterback Danny Etling to wide receiver D.J. Chark.
Following an interception by Kevin Toliver II, Purple used a face-mask penalty and 36 rushing yards by Lanard Fournette to score early in the second quarter. Fournette's 1-yard plunge and Cameron Gamble's PAT gave Purple a 7-3 lead with 10:40 remaining in the second quarter.
Just after 8 p.m. CT, lightning was detected within eight miles of Tiger Stadium, and the duration of game was moved to the LSU Football Indoor Practice Facility.