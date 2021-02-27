RUSTON, La. – Starting pitcher Ryan Jennings delivered five innings of scoreless baseball while reliever Casey Ouellette nailed down the team's first save of the season in a 5-1 home victory over Southern on Saturday afternoon.
Jennings earned the first victory of his Bulldog career in Saturday's triumph, striking out seven Jaguars and allowing just three hits. Jennings gave way to the pair of Cades – Cade Gibson and Cade Hodges – before Ouellette shut down Southern over the final 2.2 innings, giving up just two hits while striking out five opposing batters.
After Southern cut Tech's lead to 2-1 in the seventh, left fielder Philip Matulia provided the 'Dogs some breathing room with a two-run homer to right field. Matulia's round-tripper made it 4-1 Bulldogs over seven frames.
"Casey was outstanding," head coach Lane Burroughs said. "I guess he's our closer, and that's what we expect out of him.
"He had the strikeout pitch, and it was a team win. It was good win. It wasn't pretty, but it's a win, and I'm proud of our guys."
LA Tech added on an additional run in the eighth when Netterville sailed a sacrifice fly to center field, bringing home Taylor Young from third base. Young was one of seven Bulldogs who recorded a hit in the Bulldog victory.
Just like in Friday night's win, the Bulldogs struck first and never lost the lead. Catcher Kyle Hasler punched a single through the right side in the second inning to bring home designated hitter Cole McConnell for the contest's first run. Four innings later, third baseman Hunter Wells beat out a throw at first base to avoid an inning-ending double play, recording an RBI groundout in the sixth to push Tech's lead to 2-0.
Gibson entered the game for the 'Dogs in the sixth, posting 1.1 innings on the hill with a strikeout. Hodges briefly entered Saturday's ballgame before Ouellette took over from there, hurling five punchouts and inducing three groundouts in relief. Ouellette punched out back-to-back Jaguars to end Southern's threat in the seventh, stranding a runner at third base.
The sixth, seventh and eighth batters in Tech's starting lineup each tallied two-hit performances. Matulia's home run in the seventh helped him record a team-high two RBI and five total bases.
Senior Parker Bates notched the 33rd hit-by-pitch of his career in Saturday's game to move into a tie for first place in program history for career HBPs. Netterville was hit twice on Saturday, moving into a tie for third place in school history with 31 HBPs.
The Bulldogs will return to J.C. Love Field at Pat Patterson Park on Sunday at 11 a.m. The start time was moved up from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to heavy rain forecasted in Ruston later in the afternoon.