BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Shreveport-Bossier is going to the dogs.
At least it will be when the Super Retriever Series Crown Championship comes to the area in mid and late October. SRS producer Shannon Nardi says Louisiana is the right place to be.
"Oh, it's very fitting. I'm so excited that we're in the Sportsman's Paradise. We're perfect for this state and I feel like all of our competitors are going to be glad that we're here," Nardi explains.
Dogs like five-year-old Red will be on display at the Retriever Trials and owner Tommy Harp, who's a member of the SRS Board and Rules committee, says it isn’t for puppies.
"It takes a mature dog to do this, but you're going to see these dogs focus on us if we train them and that's what it takes out in the field, is the dog focusing on the handler and the handler knowing and being able to trust the dog."
In addition to the SRS events of Super Dock diving and Retriever Trials, UKC Director of Major Events Nicole Sedlecky says the Total Dog Invitational offers another glimpse into the canine characteristics.
"They will be competing in rally obedience and agility and weight pull and nose work and as well as being top show dogs, so they don't only have the beauty, but they have the brains as well."
With three events in close proximity it’ll be a busy time for event organizers, but Sedlecky adds they’re happy to put a show for the ArkLaTex and worldwide audience.
"It will be amazing to be able to see all these dog fanciers come together at one, two week long event. Our production team and staff will be quite busy behind the scenes going back and forth to the two locations, but we're so excited to offer this top notch national level event."
The Super Dock competition is set for October 15-17, the Retriever Trials are set for October 19-24.
The Total Dog Invitational is set for October 21-23. For more information about the Super Retriever Series visit their facebook page.