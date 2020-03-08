SHREVEPORT, La. - For the first time ever, Southern University at Shreveport will have a football team, but it's not your usual set up.
While the student-athletes that participate have to meet the academic standards set at SUSLA, the football program will operate as a non-profit entity in partnership with the university as the Southern Shreveport Jags.
Chancellor Rodney Ellis said the students that they're targeting are those "that thought they were going to LSU or going to Southern University or going to Texas A&M or Arkansas, but didn't get that opportunity because of academics or because of athletics. We're also targeting those students that want to stay in the local area."
Players will have to enroll like any other student at the two-year institution and while athletic scholarships will not be offered, academic scholarships are available for students that meet the requirements.
Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Melva Williams, spoke about the variety of options athletes will have at the school.
"Each student will have an opportunity to have those financial resources that they need to continue to pay for college, Go Grants if they are a Louisiana students and other grants and opportunities that we have out there to fund their education while they're here with us."
From a structure standpoint, the organization used to be affiliated with Texas A&T in Houston for several years, but now has signed on with SUSLA.
Lalita Jenkins is the CEO of the Southern Shreveport Jags and will work with SUSLA athletic director Stephen Latson, to get the student-athletes and program ready for play in the fall.
"We're going to make sure that they follow all the guidelines of SUSLA," Jenkins said. "So if they meet the criteria of SUSLA and get accepted then that means that if they meet our evaluations and we feel like they are a good fit for whatever their collegiate expectations are then we'll go ahead and finish that process of them becoming a Southern Shreveport Jag."
Latson added, "I will be the point person, so not only will I be overseeing our athletic department, but I'll also oversee their student-athletes as well, too. So everything pretty much starts with our office from the athletic department. Even though we're not necessarily considered a NJCAA sport, it still runs through my office."
You can't have a football team without coaches and players right?
Well, the Jags introduced Kiwaukee Thomas as head coach and Garrick Arceneaux as the first player from Louisiana (Westgate HS - New Iberia, La.) to sign with the program.
Thomas played his college ball at Georgia Southern and spent nine years in the NFL and he along with Arceneaux said they're ready to get started.
"When I first heard about it was just the football team at Texas A&T, but whenever we came up and we met everybody and they introduced that they was going to be moving the football to the school (SUSLA), we liked the idea so we just stuck with it," Arceneaux explained.
Thomas said of his new job, "Everyone I have talked to from coaches from the FCS level, FBS level said wow, that's going to be a powerhouse in the making. So you still want to make sure you got the right kind of people, the right kind of players, the right kind of parents who are trusting you to let their kids go here and understanding the partnership is major too."
The program is finalizing their 2020 schedule and said they have 35 players signed, but hope to reach 100 and to help do that they're holding tryouts Saturday, March 14 at Independence Stadium at 9:00 a.m.
There is a $30 camp fee, so for more information contact Lalita Jenkins at jenkins.ssjagsfootball@gmail.com or follow them on twitter @SS_JAGS
The Jags also plan to play their home games at Independence Stadium.